Miami Beach police release video and photos from Gillum hotel incident

April 22, 2020

The Miami Beach Police Department has released photos and body cam video from officers’ response to a possible drug overdose call at a hotel room on March 13 that involved former Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum.

WCTV submitted an open records request to the department for all photos, videos and audio from the incident.

The MBPD incident report, originally released days after, says fire rescue crews were treating a man for a possible drug overdose when they came in contact with two other men, including Gillum.

The man who called 911 told police he rented the room that afternoon, and returned around 11:00 p.m., to find Gillum and the man who was being treated for a drug overdose under the influence of an unknown substance.

The report documents officers observing three small, clear plastic baggies containing suspected crystal meth on both the bed and floor of the hotel room. Pictures of the incident were previously shared on the internet, but were officially made available to media Wednesday, showing a cluttered hotel room with medication vials and pills displaced from bottles.

Other pictures show stained linens in both the bedroom and bathroom of the hotel room.

Much of the police body cam video captured inside the room is redacted, with many visuals blurred and much of the audio muted.

Gillum had been in Miami at the time for a wedding celebration.

Shortly after reports of the incident were published, Gillum denied ever using meth, but he did admit he was very drunk at the time.

Two days later, Gillum announced he was going to rehab to combat his alcoholism.

In the release to media, The Miami Beach Police Department made mention of the scope of its investigation, saying it “responded to a medical call along with the Miami Beach Fire Department. The focus of the MBPD was to ensure medical care was provided for those in distress.”

