Miami mandates masks must be worn while shopping or working

By: CBSMiami

April 8, 2020

MIAMI, Fla. (CBSMiami) – In an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the city of Miami has issued a mandate requiring people to wear masks while shopping or on the job.

The order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, specifies “all employees and customers in grocery stores, restaurants, pharmacies and convenience stores to wear masks at all times while on premises.”

The mandate includes construction workers and food delivery workers.

The city listed the following coverings that people can wear:

Face Mask



Homemade Mask



Scarf



Bandana

