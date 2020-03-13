Miami mayor Francis Suarez tests positive for COVID-19 coronavirus

By: CBSMiami

March 13, 2020

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has tested positive for COVID-19.

Suarez placed himself in isolation and was tested after a meeting with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his communications director Fabio Wajngarten, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a videotaped message to the community, Mayor Suarez explained, “During the President’s visit to Miami on Monday and Tuesday, I was in the same room as the President and infected staff member.”

He said he does not believe he had contact with them and he is not displaying symptoms, he decided to self-quarantine in an “abundance of caution.” He added that he felt fine and continues to lead the city remotely.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez received some good news Friday morning, he has tested negative for the COVID-19.

Gimenez also place in self-isolation after meeting Bolsonaro and Wajngarten. The mayor said he plans to remain self-isolated for up to 14 days because the virus takes longer to manifest itself in a person.

Also in self-quarantine is Senator Rick Scott who also met with Bolsonaro and Wajngarten.

“My office was alerted today by the Brazilian Embassy that a member of President Bolsonaro’s delegation tested positive for coronavirus,” Scott said in a statement. “On Monday, I met with the president in Miami, and while I do not believe I interacted with the infected person, that individual was in the same room as me. The embassy said the person had no symptoms leading up to or the day of the conference.”

Wajngarten also posed for a photo with President Donald Trump during his visit to Florida.

Copyright 2020 CBSMiami. All rights reserved.