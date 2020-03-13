Andrew Gillum responds after Miami Beach overdose incident in hotel room

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WCTV) — Former Mayor of Tallahassee and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum was in a Miami Beach hotel room where a man apparently overdosed on meth, according to a police report obtained by WCTV.

In a statement sent to WCTV, Gillum said he drank too much alcohol at a wedding Thursday night, and first responders were called to help his friend. Gillum said he has never used methamphetamine.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement. "I’m thankful to the incredible Miami Beach EMS team for their efforts. I will spend the next few weeks with my family and appreciate privacy during this time."

According to the report, police were called to the scene after reports of a man going through a possible drug overdose. Three small baggies of what police believed was crystal meth were in plain sight on both the bed and floor of the hotel room, the report says.

The man was in stable condition, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Gillum was one of two other people in the hotel room at the time, the report said. The other man told police he gave his credit card information to the man who overdosed so he could rent a hotel room for the night.

The man who provided his credit card met Gillum and the other man at the hotel room at 11:07 p.m. Thursday. He found they were under the influence of an unknown substance. He told police he saw Gillum inside of the bathroom vomiting. The man said he saw the other man struggling to breathe, so he started chest compressions on him then called 9-1-1.

According to the report, officers tried to speak to Gillum, but Gillum was too drunk to communicate with them.

Gillum left the room and returned to his residence without incident.

Gillum, who served as Tallahassee mayor from 2014-2018, has become a prominent political commentator, activist, and leader in the Democratic party since his campaign for Florida governor in 2018.

But his career has not been without controversy. During his campaign for governor, the city of Tallahassee was under an ongoing FBI corruption investigation. The probe lead to the eventual indictment of city commissioner Scott Maddox and two associates. Gillum maintained he was never the target of the investigation.

In June of 2019, the state ethics commission fined Gillum $5,000 for accepting gifts from a vendor while he was Tallahassee mayor. The probe involved trips Gillum took to Costa Rica and New York, a boat ride around the Statue of Liberty and a ticket to the Broadway hit, “Hamilton.” Gillum maintained he never knowingly violated any ethics laws.

The accusations against Gillum became a theme for now-Gov. Ron DeSantis during a heated campaign leading to the 2018 election, in which the Republican narrowly edged out the former mayor. The campaign drew a national spotlight, in part, because of Gillum’s attempt to become the state’s first black governor.

Federal prosecutors also were looking at potential “misuse or misreporting” of campaign money tied to the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial nominee.

While the campaign money is unrelated to the ethics case, the Tampa Bay Times has reported that a subpoena has been issued.

The full scope of the federal probe remains unclear. Being named in a subpoena does not mean a person is under investigation.

