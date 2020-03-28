Miccosukee Volunteer Fire Department gets new fire engine two years after station fire

By: Chloe Harden | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 28, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Christmas came early this year, for the Miccosukee Volunteer Fire Department.

In April of 2018, a station fire destroyed one of their fire engines. The crew, down a rig, began designing a new one.

Almost two years later, the new fire engine has finally arrived. It rolled in this morning, ready to put the fires out.

Chief Gerred Pogge, excited to put the truck to good use, for many years to come.

"The tanker that we lost in the fire lasted us 30 years. So, we're hoping we get 30 years out of this truck," he said. "It's got a diesel engine, stainless steel tank. So, everything that we designed it for, we tried to make sure that it was gonna last a long time."

The chief shared that the station is always looking for more volunteer firefighters. Any person, ready and wanting to help, is welcome!

Click here for all the ways that you can get involved.