Miccosukee residents push back at new community center plans

Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 18, 2020

MICCOSUKEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The future of a new Miccosukee Community Center is up in the air as dozens attended a special town hall meeting.

On Tuesday Leon County officials, along with a county appointed 10 member Citizens Working Group, held a town hall meeting to gain community input about the new community center.

According to a 2016 study done by Leon County, the current Miccosukee Community Center is falling apart, but is too far gone to be repaired. One option officials are looking at is to renovate the former Miccosukee Elementary school.

The building was gifted to Leon County by the Leon County School Board of Education. However, county staff said they can't afford to operate and maintain more than one community center in one city.

Last year, the Leon County Board of Commissioners allocated $1 million to renovate the former school building.

At Tuesday's town hall, many community members voiced concerns about the plans.

Citizens Working Group Member Leonard Forbes said the school brings back a history, and painful memories for many people in the community.

He wants to ensure that every citizen's voice is heard in building a facility that's meant to bring together the community.

"Many of us were bused right passed that school, and there are a lot of latent feelings about that," Forbes said. "Let us do as much as we can to erase the facade that's there, and make it in to something new. In other words, let us have the testimony of something that was meant for our harm, that is now meant for our good."

Several residents said Tuesday that the history runs too deep at the current community center to say goodbye. County officials said the building is beyond repair, and building an entirely new building on the grounds would cost at least double the $1 million already set aside.

Officials said that money would be enough to renovate the former Miccosukee Elementary.

But with hesitation from the community, the plans are at a stand still. Many are hoping they can continue working together to find a solution.

"I really want our community to be together," Forbes said. "I want us to not be stalled dead in the water. As it says in the Bible, at some point, forget the things behind and look ahead to the things that can be."

The Citizens Working Group was formed 18 months ago. The new community center is just one part of the group's effort to bring the community together. They have also organized things like a cemetery clean up, and creating an "Oral History" telling the stories of local people.

The group says they will continue to hold meetings and events to continue breaking down barriers in the community.

County officials said the allocated money will not go away, but they would like to have plans to present to commissioners when they start next year's budget talks in April.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.