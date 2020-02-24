Michael Vick speaks at FAMU

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 24, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Monday, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick shared his story wit ha crowd on Florida A&M's campus.

The All-Pro QB with a controversial past is this year's Leadership Series Speaker, presented by the FAMU Student Government.

He's a household name for several reasons, and Monday night he shared his every twist and turn of his life story with the community.

People attending say they wanted to hear his redemption story, saying it's inspiring and that everyone should get a second chance.

A mentoring group in town brought a group of kids who weren't even alive when Vick played in the NFL, most notably for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

However, Vick doesn't come without critics following his dog fighting convictions. While no protesters were immediately spotted prior to the event, FAMU Police had a heavy presence at the event.