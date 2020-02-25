Mid-week games postponed for Seminoles, Rattlers

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Weather issues in Jacksonville and Gainesville have postponed Tuesday night's baseball games for Florida State and Florida A&M.

FSU was set to take on Jacksonville at John Sessions Stadium. The game has been set for a May 12 makeup in Jacksonville.

FAMU's game against #1 Florida in Gainesville has also been postponed; a makeup date has not been announced, but the Rattlers and Gators are scheduled for another meeting on Wednesday, March 4.

The Seminoles return to action this weekend against Florida Atlantic and Texas Tech at Dick Howser Stadium.

The Rattlers return to action this weekend against Dayton at Moore-Kittles Field.