Bainbridge middle school students push for recycling, need community's help

January 17, 2020

January 17, 2020

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Students at Hutto Middle School in Bainbridge competed in a national challenge to tackle an environmental issue.

The 6th through 8th graders discovered during their research that Decatur County had stopped recycling plastics in May. They were determined to do something about it.

They created a vertical garden at the school, growing basil, cabbage, collards, tomatoes and other produce.

The food was grown inside of reused plastic bottles. The students got the bottles, which would have been thrown away, from around the community.

Caroline Maxwell says recycling is important.

"I think it's important because we only have one world," the 6th grader says. "Once we're finished with this world, it's not another we can live in."

The garden was just one of the things the students did to raise awareness on recycling.

They also designed and sold t-shirts. The money will be used to pay for new water fountains at the school that allow everyone on campus to refill their bottles.

"Once you throw away a plastic bottle, it goes away to a landfill, which means they have to keep digging more and more holes and relocating the landfills," Damarion Cooper, another 6th grader, says. "So, it's kind of a way to stop deforestation and stop animals from dying."

Tiffany Rambo, their teacher, says she's proud that her students embraced the challenge.

"It feels good what they accomplished," she says. "But to me, it's more so important the fact that they accepted the challenge, not knowing if they were going to be able to be successful. They still accepted the challenge."

Due to their success, the students were invited to the finals of the challenge. This means they have to take their project to another level. They're asking the public to help them do that by completing a survey, which you can find on the school's website.

WCTV asked Decatur County officials why the recycling program ended. It was a joint effort between the city, county and "Keep Decatur County Beautiful."

There are no plans at this time to bring recycling back at the moment. These students say they are looking to change that.

