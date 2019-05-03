Middleburg man arrested on child porn charges

By: Action News Jax
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (ANJ) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography after serving a search warrant in Middleburg.
Steven Windle Burnsed, 33, is now in the Clay County Jail after investigators found evidence in a child sexual abuse investigation, CCSO said.
CCSO released the following statement on the investigation and arrest:
“Recently our SWAT team executed a search warrant in Middleburg. This was served in conjunction with our Internet Crimes Against Children’s Unit, assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, US Custom and Border Protection, NCIS and the ATF.
"The search warrant yielded evidence in a child sexual abuse investigation. That evidence, coupled with other details obtained on scene, led to the arrest of Steven Windle Burnsed on multiple charges for Possession of Child Pornography. He is currently incarcerated in our jail.
"We want to thank all of those involved in this priority investigation. These cases are so difficult to work, but they are of the utmost importance.”