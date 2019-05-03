Middleburg man arrested on child porn charges

By: Action News Jax

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (ANJ) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it has arrested a man on multiple charges of possession of child pornography after serving a search warrant in Middleburg.

Steven Windle Burnsed, 33, is now in the Clay County Jail after investigators found evidence in a child sexual abuse investigation, CCSO said.

CCSO released the following statement on the investigation and arrest: