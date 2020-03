By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 23, 2020

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Midway Mayor Ronald Colston has set a curfew for the City of Midway from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement to WCTV, Mayor Colston says the curfew is "to ensure the safety of yourself, as well as others."

Mayor Colston also asks for gatherings to be limited to 10 people or less.

According to the Florida Department of Health, Gadsden County has one out-of-county case of COVID-19.