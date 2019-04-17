Midway mayor, council member facing ethics violations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

MIDWAY, Fla. (WCTV) – The Florida Commission on Ethics says two city leaders in Midway violated ethics laws.

The commission says it found probable cause that Mayor Wanda Range violated the anti-nepotism law by appointing a relative to the position of Mayor Pro Tem.

It also says City Council Member Sam Stevens violated the anti-nepotism law regarding appointment of a relative to a city position.

Commissioners also ruled Range misused the city vehicle and credit card and failed to report their use.

The ethics board did not find probable cause on several other ethics complaints against Range, including that she accepted a recreational vehicle in exchange for her official actions.

The commission also found no probable cause on three other allegations against Stevens regarding the anti-nepotism complaint.

The findings by the ethics commission could lead to civil penalties, including removal from office and fines of up to $10,000 per violation.

WCTV is reaching out to Range and Stevens for reaction to the findings.

