Mike Martin Jr. speaks for first time after ACC cancels spring sports due to coronavirus

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The last week has been a weird one for sports teams across the country, but you could argue no more than in college baseball.

For example, Florida State was playing a baseball game as the Rudy Gobert situation unfolded and the dominoes fell, putting all domestic sports in a state of hiatus.

On Wednesday, Florida State head coach Mike Martin Jr. spoke with the press for the first time since the spring season was called off.

Meat called the last week tough, especially in the immediate aftermath, having to confront a locker room of seniors who, at that point, thought they'd played their last in garnet and gold.

"There's kids in there that think they've put on the uniform for the last time," he said. "Those are hard, that's why I went in there and told them I'm pretty sure the NCAA's gonna do what they ended up doing and giving everybody another year and it kinda relieved that feeling of oh my gosh I'm never gonna play again."

Meat added that despite his first year at the helm of FSU got cut short, he's staying in coach mode and trying to keep his squad locked in.

As many of his players head out of Tallahassee for the rest of the semester, he's hoping to keep them in shape to hit the diamond at a moment's notice.

"Our strength coach Jamie Burelson does an amazing job with our guys put together a workout plan with their body weight because gyms are closing but the guys have got to keep their bodies going because as soon as they crank it back up we've got to be ready," he said.

