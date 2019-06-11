Mike Martin holds final practice at Dick Howser Stadium as Noles prepare for College World Series

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Throughout the entirety of the 2019 Florida State baseball season, it's been thrown around that this is the end of an era, for the program and, of course, for retiring head coach Mike Martin.

But, due to the unexpected ups and downs of the year, so many milestones have seemed finite and and concrete, but Tuesday was most certainly one of those.

On Tuesday, Martin held his final ever practice as skipper on the field that bears his name as the team's next practice will be in Omaha, Nebraska ahead of the Tribe's tilt with Arkansas in the College World Series.

"I guess driving over here today, I got to thinking that this will be the last

practice that I'll have at Florida State," Martin said. "It's been a great ride. I'm excited for our young men because they've earned what they're getting ready to do tomorrow and that's get on that plane and go to Omaha."

FSU and Arkansas will face off at 7 p.m. on Saturday.