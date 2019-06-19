Mike Martin's Career: By The Numbers

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State's head baseball coach Mike Martin's career has ended following FSU’s 4-1 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders, eliminating the Seminoles from the 2019 College World Series.

The 2019 campaign closes the book on Martin’s legendary 40 years as a manager, all at the helm of the Seminoles program. During his time as head coach, the Seminoles have won no less than 40 games a season and have never failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Martin’s teams have made 17 trips to the College World Series in Omaha, amassing 11 Metro Conference and nine ACC championships.

"11's" ties to the Big Bend and Tallahassee sports community go beyond his years at the head of the Florida State program: He served as an assistant for Woody Woodward and Dick Howser before his promotion to head coach. Though mostly known for baseball, also served as the head coach of the Godby High School and Tallahassee Community College basketball programs in the 1970’s.

Last season, Martin’s Seminoles earned their 1,976th win under his leadership, allowing him to pass former Cal State Fullerton and Texas manager Augie Garrido as the winning coach in the history of college baseball.

This year, Martin became the first coach in the history of NCAA athletics to collect 2,000 wins as a coach.

Martin finishes his career with 2,029 wins.