Mike Norvell makes first public statement since coming under fire from Seminoles players

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

June 4, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell has taken to Twitter to release a statement following comments made by player Marvin Wilson, who criticized Norvell's handling of talking to the team about protests happening across the country regarding police brutality against black Americans.

"I'm proud of Marvin for utilizing his platform to express his reaction to my comments in an earlier interview," Norvell's statement reads.

Wilson's original comments came after The Athletic's Tashan Reed posted an interview with Norvell in which he addressed how he was talking with his team.

Wilson later tweeted that the comments "did not happen."

Man this �� did not happen mane. We got a generated text that was sent to everybody. There was no one on one talk between us and coach. This is a lie and me and my teammates as a whole are outraged and we will not be working out until further notice �� #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 — HEAD HUNCHO�� (@marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Noles247 is reporting that, following a team meeting, the team is together in their messaging and that there is no ill will towards Norvell.

Later Thursday, Wilson took to Instagram to make more comments, saying he and his teammates took a stand and "got what they wanted."

This is a developing story.