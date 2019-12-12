Mike Norvell’s contract details released by FSU

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247

December 12, 2019

Florida State released the contract details for coach Mike Norvell on Thursday.

The contract is for six years and will pay Norvell $26.5 million through 2025. That's $4.4 million annually, before factoring in an annual retention bonus of $250,000.

Norvell was making $2.6 million in his last season at Memphis.

He'll make $215,000 in annualized sum. The additional compensation, by year, goes as follows:

Year 1 - $3,535,000 (annualized)



Year 2 - $3,785,000



Year 3 - $4,035,000



Year 4 - $4,285,000



Year 5 - $4,785,000



Year 6 - $4,785,000 If you factor in the annual retention bonus, Norvell could make $28 million over six years ($4.6 million per year). Norvell’s deal with FSU is heavily incentivized:

For an appearance in the ACC Championship, he receives $100,000...or $250,000 if he wins the ACC Championship.



$100,000 for a bowl appearance OR $200,000 for a NY6 bowl appearance OR $300,000 for a CFP appearance OR $500,000 for a Championship Game appearance OR $800,000 for a National Championship.



$50,000 for ACC Coach of the Year. $100,000 for National Coach of the Year.

