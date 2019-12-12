Mike Norvell’s contract details released by FSU

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247
Florida State released the contract details for coach Mike Norvell on Thursday.
The contract is for six years and will pay Norvell $26.5 million through 2025. That's $4.4 million annually, before factoring in an annual retention bonus of $250,000.
Norvell was making $2.6 million in his last season at Memphis.
He'll make $215,000 in annualized sum. The additional compensation, by year, goes as follows:
If you factor in the annual retention bonus, Norvell could make $28 million over six years ($4.6 million per year).
Norvell’s deal with FSU is heavily incentivized:
The salary pool for FSU's 10 assistant coaches under Norvell is $5,250,000. This does NOT include the salary for support staff like director of operations, strength and conditioning coach, and director of recruiting.
Norvell was officially announced as FSU’s head coach on Sunday. He signed the contract on Saturday, Dec. 7.