Mike Norvell’s contract details released by FSU

By: Brendan Sonnone | Noles247
December 12, 2019

Florida State released the contract details for coach Mike Norvell on Thursday.

The contract is for six years and will pay Norvell $26.5 million through 2025. That's $4.4 million annually, before factoring in an annual retention bonus of $250,000.

Norvell was making $2.6 million in his last season at Memphis.

He'll make $215,000 in annualized sum. The additional compensation, by year, goes as follows:

  • Year 1 - $3,535,000 (annualized)
  • Year 2 - $3,785,000
  • Year 3 - $4,035,000
  • Year 4 - $4,285,000
  • Year 5 - $4,785,000
  • Year 6 - $4,785,000

    If you factor in the annual retention bonus, Norvell could make $28 million over six years ($4.6 million per year).

    Norvell’s deal with FSU is heavily incentivized:

  • For an appearance in the ACC Championship, he receives $100,000...or $250,000 if he wins the ACC Championship.
  • $100,000 for a bowl appearance OR $200,000 for a NY6 bowl appearance OR $300,000 for a CFP appearance OR $500,000 for a Championship Game appearance OR $800,000 for a National Championship.
  • $50,000 for ACC Coach of the Year. $100,000 for National Coach of the Year.
  • Up to $200,000 depending on single-year APR score.

    The salary pool for FSU's 10 assistant coaches under Norvell is $5,250,000. This does NOT include the salary for support staff like director of operations, strength and conditioning coach, and director of recruiting.

    Norvell was officially announced as FSU’s head coach on Sunday. He signed the contract on Saturday, Dec. 7.

