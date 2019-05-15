Military Appreciation Day held in Valdosta

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Valdosta community dedicated Wednesday to giving back to those who dedicate their lives to our country.

On Wednesday, Prosper Azalea City partnered with Brighter Day Performance Academy to host a Military Appreciation Day for families at Moody Air Force Base.

The event, located across the street from Moody Air Force Base at the Brighter Day Performance Academy, featured food, games, a silent auction and blood drive. But, these activities were just the beginning: the event was also an opportunity to connect military families with resources and support within the community.

Event organizers said it's important for military families to have a strong support system, because serving the nation is much more than a career; it takes dedication and sacrifices for the whole family.

"You just don't know the sacrifices families make when their husbands are gone away, and you need a strong family support system," said Andrea Pittman with Prosper Azalea City.

Pittman, a former military wife, said the event is about showing military families they are not alone.

"Valdosta is a military community, so the whole community is really involved," said Joyce Robinson. Robinson is a military wife of more than 20 years. "It can be a really lonely place if you don't get connected, so I would say get out and start connecting as fast as you can."

Robinson said getting involved in the community, and programs for spouses offered on base, helped her and her children through long deployments.

"A sense of belonging once they move to a new place, because they've been uprooted from their schools, they've been uprooted from their family, their church home," Robinson said.

Event organizers said with events like this, they hope other families can find that same sense of support.

"To feel loved, that's the biggest thing. I want them to feel loved and know that they're not alone, and that there's people our there for them," Pittman said.

Organizers said there are also several support programs offered at Moody Air Force Base, form spouse clubs to bible groups.