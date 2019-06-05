Military tribute mosaic to go up in Freedom Park

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

June 5, 2019

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- Freedom Park will soon be home to a new public art installation, dedicated to those who allow us to be free.

The Public Art Advisory Committee has commissioned a new military tribute mosaic to stand at Freedom Park.

The piece will be covered in 250 images paying tribute to veterans and their families from across South Georgia. Artist Marty Haythorn said many of the pictures came from local historical museums, as well as donations from local families.

They represent different military branches and expand throughout several generations. Haythorn said, instead of a memorial, this piece is meant to pay tribute to the sacrifices these families have made, and the difference they have made in the community.

"We're emphasizing the human experience using the images, and we're also emphasizing the core military values, because to me that's one of the greatest things about our military," Haythorn said.

Organizers are holding community art classes in order for people to get involved in the project. Haythorn said community involvement allows the public to take pride in the piece, being a part of the final product.

Classes will be held Friday morning at Freedom Park. Additional classes have been scheduled for June 26- June 29 at the Turner Center for the Arts.