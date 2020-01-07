Milwaukee furniture maker hopes to give custom Packers couch to Lil Wayne

By: David Schuman | CBS 58

January 5, 2020

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A Milwaukee furniture maker wants to give the ultimate Packers fan piece to a very famous Packers fan.

Gib Fortune built a Green Bay Packers sofa with custom stitching and LED lights to give to the rapper Lil Wayne.

Wayne posted a video on social media to his 11 million followers showing off his Packers memorabilia collection.

In the video, he shares a football the team gave him signed by several players.

“This Christmas I was blessed by the best team in the world, the Green Bay Packers,” Wayne says.

Fortune took two days to create the sofa.

“When I saw him on Instagram, I wanted to make him a sofa to celebrate his love for the Packers,” Fortune said. “I know he’ll fall in love with this sofa because it’s one of its kind and he’ll be the only person in the world with it.”

Fortune’s career is full of meaningful pieces, like a custom chair in his uncle Michael Key’s barbershop that commemorates a cousin who was murdered.

“He made that chair for me,” Key said. “It was something deep, just from a beautiful soul. I think he’s making his community proud as well as his family.”

To gift his creation to Wayne would be special, but if Fortune can’t get in touch with the rapper through social media, he says the love in making it is enough.

“He’s going to have to put this in the living room or maybe start a Packers man cave or something,” Fortune said.

Fortune plans to bring the piece to Lambeau Field Sunday for tailgating ahead of the Packers’ playoff game.

He hopes to see Wayne there, who hinted at attending in his Instagram video.

Copyright 2020 WDJT. All rights reserved.