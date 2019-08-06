MisFit Forever feeding others and cleaning the streets of Tallahassee

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – One local organization spent their Sunday morning giving back to the Tallahassee community.

MisFit Forever hosts a community event once a year, and this year they helped to keep bellies full at the Kearney Center and the streets of Tallahassee clean.

With each hot plate and piece of trash picked up, Misfit Forever is working to do some good. Founder Eric McNeil started the organization back in 2016, "Tallahassee has done nothing but support me since I have been here, so I decided it was my time to give back."

McNeil and Natalia Ashley went to high school together in Tallahassee. Ashley says that growing up, she saw the lack of outreach from those around her, "When we were out there nobody was out there helping us or we didn't see people going out of there way to help us."

Now the duo, along with their friend Kayla Archer, have made it their mission to give back to those who have supported them throughout the years, in their careers, and in life.

"It's like in my will in my duty to go out and show them that you know we can do it," shares Ashley. "Just because we are somewhere in life does not mean we can't get out there and help our own city."

Kayla Archer mentions it never gets old, "You know you want to feel like you are a part of something greater or you are doing something to be proactive."

And proactive is what the group, and other volunteers were doing Sunday morning. They started their morning at 10 am serving others brunch at the Kearney Center.

McNeil is proud of what they have done, "Just to be able to help someone out and to be there in the same facility and to have a certain conversation with everybody, just gives you gratitude and shows you that everyone is a good person everyone has a good side to them."

And then the group took to the streets, first around the TCC campus, then off Jackson Bluff Street, and ending in the Griffin Heights Community. Kayla Archer shares, "It's important to respect where you are living and part of that is making sure where you live is clean."

With every piece of trash that is picked up, McNeil hopes it sparks a change, "You know it is never to late and there is always you, you are the change mnever wait on someone else to do something for you and any change that you want and any change that you seek you can actually get out there and do it yourself."

MisFit Forever giving back, working to make a difference.

