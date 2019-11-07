Champion hunting dog valued at $85K missing, Thomas Co. deputies say

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Thomas County Sheriff's Office says its deputies are searching for a labrador retriever missing out of Boston, Georgia.

The dog, named Boss, is a nationally recognized champion in hunting and retrieving competitions.

Boss and his owner are from Iowa, but were visiting Boston for a field trial and hunt test in late October. The dog was last seen on October 25 resting in a crate inside his owner's vehicle.

The owner says the dog is worth about $85,000.

The owner is now back in Iowa for other scheduled dog competitions but is working closely with investigators.

The sheriff's office believes Boss may have been stolen. Deputies are following a few leads, and one of the main suspects is from California.

Investigators don't believe the dog is in the immediate area anymore, but they are not ruling that out.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Thomas County Sheriff's Office at 229-225-3300.

