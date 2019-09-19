Missing Arkansas girl grew up in Live Oak, has family there

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 19, 2019

LIVE OAK, Fla.(WCTV) — A 16-year-old girl who has been missing out of Conway, Arkansas since Saturday grew up in Live Oak, Florida and has family there, her father and aunt told WCTV.

Aaliyah Crace was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday on the University of Central Arkansas Campus, police said. She left a note saying she was "headed out west," according to police.

Crace was wearing glasses, a black t-shirt and black jeans with holes in the knees. She is white, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair.

Crace's family is from Live Oak and she spent her whole life there until she moved with her father out to Arkansas about a year and a half ago, according to the family.

According to Crace's father, Charles Crace, she went missing Saturday night after hanging out in a dorm at UCA. He also said police in Mississippi found Aaliyah Crace's laptop in the bushes of a hotel parking lot.

The family said she ran away one time before, but she was found the same day. Charles Crace said he thinks Aaliyah could be in Texas, Nevada or with family in Florida.

If you have any information on where Aaliyah Crace may be, call the UCA Police Department at 501-450-3111.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.