Mission 850 helps hurricane victim on Michael anniversary

By: Lanetra Bennett | WCTV Eyewitness News

October 10, 2019

MARIANNA, Fla. (WCTV) -- A man in Jackson County is receiving long-awaited help with Hurricane Michael aftermath.

The organization Mission 850 was in Marianna all day Thursday, on the one-year anniversary of the storm hitting the Big Bend.

Volunteers were making repairs and clearing the yard for the resident.

Florida Representative Loranne Ausley and her mother were working among the group.

"It's always heartwarming to talk to the homeowners. They've just been living in those conditions that they were given. If we can lend a little bit of a hand to clear the debris, that's the least we can do," Rep. Ausley said.

Mission 850 has been working around the Panhandle since Hurricane Michael.

The homeowner from Thursday says he can't thank the group enough for all of their help.

