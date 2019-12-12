Mission 850 renews call for volunteers as Michael cleanup continues

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

December 12, 2019

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) – During this season of giving, gifts can come in many forms. One Jackson County family received a holiday blessing, getting one step closer to returning to their home.

A group of volunteers from a Tallahassee insurance company spent the day volunteering for Mission 850. The grass-roots effort started with just a group of friends. Now, the non-profit says more than 250 volunteer groups have helped 150 families recover from the storm.

The mission Thursday: salvage antiques from a shed outside a home near Sneads. Peggie Banks and her daughter, Beverly, lived in neighboring homes before the storm hit. They haven't been able to return.

"[It's] very overwhelming to know that there's people out there that would donate their time to help somebody," Beverly said.

One volunteer found a construction helmet under some debris. The family immediately knew what it was: it belonged to Peggie's late husband when he worked on a nearby dam project.

"They understand that stuff means something to me, means a lot to me," Beverly said..

Leaders with Mission 850 say the calendar for the upcoming winter is "sparse." They hope more people will step up and change lives.

Volunteer Vincent Valentine said it was a rewarding feeling to help out those who suffered so much.

"It's really just down the road, it's your neighbors, your neighbors in need. It's the least we can do," he said.

The non-profit especially needs electricians, plumbers, and other contractors to donate a day of their time. But anyone is encouraged to sign up to volunteer.

Check out the Mission 850 website to learn how.

