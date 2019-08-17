Mission San Luis hosts Free Back to School Event

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

August 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) –

It was an educational morning over at Mission San Luis, for their free back to school event. The day long event is in partnership with WFSU, who premiered a new program called "Molly of Denali" which showcases the Alaskan culture through the eyes of a ten year old girl.

The hope was that those children that attended, were able to learn the history of other cultures, as well as their own, all ahead of the school year.

From clay making to archery, the kids all learning a little differently. One three year old, Gianna Williams says, "Some things I learned, I want to learn some new stuff."

The hundreds in attendance, both adults and young ones, were able to experience all the grounds have to offer. The Manager for Programming Audience Engagement, Rebecca Woofter shares, "I am glad people get to have this resource so people can explore, especially when kids go back to school maybe learning about Native American culture when they get back to school."

Children were able to learn about Alaskan culture and Native American history, something parent Jim Smart values, "It is important for our kids to know that not everybody lives in the way that they live, and they need to respect the heritage of people from all different places."

The historic area, known for its Catholic history and home to various cultural artifacts, allows students to learn about history, right in their own backyards.

Mother Katie Williams says, "It's a great piece of unique history they get to experience hands on activities and be able to do things here in our local community with other kids, experiencing and learning."

The hope is to get students ready to return to the classroom, as Smart mentions, "It gets kids back into education mode, we think educating our kids is important year round and this is just a part of that."

"Since the school starts he needs something relaxed and get steps into the classroom," Jing Liu, parent to a three year old shares, "so I think it is a really good choice."

Mother to 12 year old Karina Rincon, Rosita Rincon shares, "Whenever you are starting school you want to kind of encourage that learning with some visual, you can kind of see and touch and feel and feel that you are inside of it so it is a good reason we came here today."

Children learning about the past, but ready for the new school year.

Mission San Luis says they are grateful for the turnout and the donations they have received of school supplies. They are excited for the schools and students who will hopefully continue to visit throughout the school year.