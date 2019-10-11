Mistrial declared in case of Katherine Magbanua

By: Julie Montanaro | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The judge has declared a mistrial in the case of Katherine Magbanua after the jury could not decide on a verdict in the Dan Markel Murder Trial.

This saga isn’t over yet, though. We’ll be back Monday at 1p for the penalty parade of the trial. Will Garcia receive the death penalty? — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) October 11, 2019

Accused triggerman Sigfredo Garcia has been found guilty first degree murder and conspiracy in the July 2014 murder of FSU law professor Dan Markel.

The verdicts come after ten days of testimony and nearly 10 hours of deliberation over the span of a day and a half.

Garcia and Magbanua were tried together. A third co-defendant, Luis Rivera, opted for a plea deal and testified against them.

Markel was gunned down in his garage in what prosecutors contend was a murder for hire plot motivated by a custody battle over the Markel’s two children. Neither Markel’s ex-wife nor any of her family members have been charged with a crime and have repeatedly denied any involvement in his murder.

Markel’s family has been sitting in the courtroom throughout the trial.

