Monday is Georgia's deadline to register to vote in presidential primaries

By: WTOC Staff

February 24, 2020

GEORGIA (WTOC) — The presidential primaries are well underway.

Georgia's primary will take place on March 24, and early voting will begin next week.

If you want to vote in the primary, you must be a registered voter and Monday, Feb. 24 is the last day to register.

You do not have to go all the way to the county elections office to register. You can register to vote at your nearest public library, military recruiting center, or a state agency that provides food stamps, Medicaid, or mental health services. You can also register online and on your smartphone.

If you're already registered, the Secretary of State Office suggests that you still visit its website Monday just to make sure that all of your information is correct. If something is wrong, then you will need to fill out a new application and submit it by the end of the day.

Once registered, you'll be ready to vote. But make sure you know how to use the new voting system before the next election.

Early voting will begin next Monday, March 2.

You can register online here.