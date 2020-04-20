Money sought from domestic violence foundation

By: Dara Kam | News Service of Florida

April 20, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — A court-appointed receiver is asking a judge to force a foundation behind an embattled domestic-violence agency to turn over more than $1.5 million to support victims’ services throughout the state.

Jacksonville lawyer Mark Healy, appointed as receiver of the Florida Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the foundation that backs the nonprofit agency, also wants the court to impose an “equitable lien” and an injunction to block the foundation’s funds from being spent.

The request came in a lawsuit filed by Attorney General Ashley Moody accusing Tiffany Carr, the coalition’s former CEO and the sole member of the foundation, of using paid time off “to conceal the excessive and extravagant amounts of compensation paid or promised” to the coalition’s officers, “in particular to Ms. Carr.”

Carr reportedly received $7.5 million in compensation over a three-year period as president and CEO of the coalition. Carr and the agency were the subject of investigations by the governor’s office and the Florida House when Moody’s office filed the lawsuit in early March.

The lawsuit, which also alleges the coalition and Carr tried to cover up her compensation, asks the court to order Carr to repay the allegedly exorbitant executive compensation.

In a motion filed Friday, Healy asked the court to issue an order requiring the foundation to turn over the money meant for the coalition, a longtime administrative pass-through for state and federal grants for Florida’s domestic-violence shelters.

“These funds were raised by the foundation and Tiffany Carr from private donors specifically for the support of FCADV. There is a current need for these funds for FCADV’s operations,” James Timko, a lawyer representing Healy, wrote, adding that the foundation has no creditors and is not operating. “There is no reason for the foundation to continue to hold onto such funds and not fulfill its purpose of providing the funds to FCADV for its support.”

The Florida Department of Children and Families for more than a decade had a sole-source contract, enshrined in Florida law, that made the coalition the pass-through for millions of dollars meant for the state’s 42 domestic-violence shelters, which provide services to domestic-violence victims.

State lawmakers this year stripped the coalition’s relationship with DCF from the statutes. DCF also canceled its contract with the organization, with the cancellation taking effect Monday. And DCF filed a separate lawsuit accusing Carr and the nonprofit of breach of contract.

Carr, meanwhile, fought the appointment of a receiver for the foundation. During a March 31 hearing, Christopher Kise, an attorney representing Carr and the foundation, told Leon County Circuit Judge Ronald Flury that the request for a receiver lacked substantive evidence backing up the attorney general’s allegations.

“The debate over the coalition and Ms. Carr has been marked by sensational, inflammatory, political theatrics and news coverage, which has fueled a rush-to-judgment mentality and propelled calls for emergency action,” Kise said. “But we have not yet even begun the process of looking at the facts. The court has really been given no time to examine the true record, and the law requires the attorney general to prove her allegations, not just assert them.”

Flury, however, refused to grant Carr’s request to dissolve the receivership.

In Friday’s court filing, Healy questioned the legal representation of Carr and the foundation in the lawsuit.

“It does not appear that the articles or the bylaws authorize the foundation to hire and compensate counsel in order to prevent it from turning over funds raised to FCADV or to defend the foundation in this litigation,” Healy’s lawyer wrote in a footnote. “Such an act is directly contrary to the foundation’s stated purpose. Nor does it appear that Tiffany Carr has the authority to contractually obligate the foundation to hire counsel.”

Kise did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

Healy’s lawyer also wrote that Carr’s “role at the foundation is unclear” because her position at the foundation was related to her position as president and CEO of the coalition, which she no longer heads.

“It is unclear where her authority to continue to act as a board member or to act on behalf of the foundation comes from,” the filing argued.

Carr hired Kise to represent her and the foundation, “even though their interests likely diverge,” because the foundation was created to support the coalition “and Ms. Carr does not appear to have any interest in continuing to support FCADV,” the receiver’s lawyer wrote.

The coalition needs the $1.5 million the foundation possesses to administer about $21.5 million in contracts with parties other than the Department of Children and Families, Healy’s lawyer wrote.

Most of the contracts require the coalition “to front the expenses of administration of the contracts and then seek to be reimbursed for such expenses,” the filing said.

As a result, the coalition “finds itself with funds to administer under the non-DCF contracts, but it may not have funds sufficient to front expenses to administer the funds and to dissolve or reorganize as required by the receivership order,” Healy’s lawyer wrote.

Healy, an attorney with Jacksonville-based Michael Moecker & Associates, emphasized throughout Friday’s 13-page motion that any money given to the foundation was meant for the coalition.

Carr and the foundation “would be unjustly enriched if they were to withhold those funds” when the coalition needs them and “the individuals that contributed the funds would be defrauded by the foundation and Ms. Carr’s refusal to turn over the funds,” Healy’s lawyer argued.

“Quite simply, there is no good-faith basis for the foundation to not fulfill its purpose,” he added.

