Monticello World War II veteran celebrates his 100th birthday

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 22, 2020

Thomas Sutton Wimberly standing with three soldiers from his old battalion at his birthday celebration.

Monticello, Fla. (WCTV) -- World War II veteran Thomas Sutton Wimberly celebrated a major milestone Saturday afternoon at Monticello First Baptist Church. "Sutt" is now 100 years-old and said he "feels great".

Wimberly served as a paratrooper for the 1st Battalion, 509th Infantry Regiment during World War II. Three members from his old battalion made the trip from Fort Polk, Louisiana to Monticello to surprise "Sutt"

with a certificate of appreciation for his feat.

He was not expecting this surprise but says he is grateful that he's around to see it.

"Well I'm glad to be here. The Lord will take me when he gets ready for me," said Wimberly. "He left me for one thing and he'll let me know what it is one day."

His big day was celebrated with his family and friends, including his 98 year-old wife of 74 years. The couple will celebrate their 75th anniversary in October of this year.

The party included some of "Sutt's" favorite foods and cakes as well as gifts from people in the community.

He and his wife pride themselves on taking care of themselves at their age and plan on continue to be independent for as long as possible. Their loved ones are just glad they're able to celebrate these great milestones with them and hope to see many more.

