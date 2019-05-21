Monticello family blessed by Morehouse commencement speaker

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 21, 2019

MONTICELLO, Fla. (WCTV) -- A blessing heard around the nation is hitting close to home for one north Florida family, whose son is graduating debt-free.

At the Morehouse College commencement last weekend, speaker Robert Smith pledged to pay off the debt of every graduating senior in the nearly 400-student class of 2019.

Erma Morris says when she heard the announcement at commencement, everyone looked at each other thinking "did we really just hear that?"

That was followed by an eruption of cheering.

When asked to put into context how long they were expecting to pay their loan back, Morris said probably a lifetime.

Johnnie Morris is one of the 400 Morehouse men graduating without a dime of debt.

They were looking at about $40,000 of student loans. Morris says after facing hardships in school, this was a huge accomplishment, but wondering how they were going to pay for it clouded graduation.

Now, that worry has been transformed into joy.

"That was a tremendous blessing of Mr. Smith paying off those loans," Morris said. "I don't know how we would have done it without it and I'm just so happy that God put it on his heart to be able to help someone else in that manner."

During the announcement, Smith challenged the graduates to pay it forward, which is exactly what the Morris family is going to do. They're working on a non-profit to help kids in the Monticello community stay on the right path and reach their potential.

Morris says the non-profit isn't open to the public yet, but they plan to start a Johnnie Morris Scholarship for kids in need.