Monticello teen dies in golf cart accident

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 1, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 16-year-old has died following a single-vehicle accident involving a golf cart this past Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, troopers were notified of a crash on Brown Road and Redfish Road.

FHP says an investigation revealed a juvenile occupant, 16-year-old Levi Singleton, was thrown from the rear of an EZGO Golf Cart.

Troopers say Singleton was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is still on going and charges are pending.