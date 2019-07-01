Monticello teen dies in golf cart accident

Updated: Mon 2:13 PM, Jul 01, 2019

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
July 1, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A 16-year-old has died following a single-vehicle accident involving a golf cart this past Friday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says around 7:45 p.m. on Friday, troopers were notified of a crash on Brown Road and Redfish Road.

FHP says an investigation revealed a juvenile occupant, 16-year-old Levi Singleton, was thrown from the rear of an EZGO Golf Cart.

Troopers say Singleton was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials say the investigation is still on going and charges are pending.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus