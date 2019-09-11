Monument unveiled for those who gave their life in service with Lowndes County Sheriff's Office

By: Emma Wheeler | WCTV Eyewitness News

September 11, 2019

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- On Wednesday, the City of Valdosta honored it's fallen heroes by revealing a new monument downtown.

Since the Lowndes County Sheriff's Office was established nearly 200 years ago, four men have lost their lives in the line of duty.

Now, their names will live forever.

On Wednesday, the department revealed a monument to a full crowd, honoring the men who were killed doing what they loved.

One of those is Big John Rowe.

His family says he loved the community and helping others and it's an honor for him to always be remembered.

"Nobody wants to pay the ultimate sacrifice, nobody goes out of their homes expecting to not come back. Nobody does that," said Gary Rowe, Big John's brother. "That's why I think these guys, and anybody that's a first responder are heroes. Aren't they? I mean, they give it all."

The families say they hope no more names are ever added to the monument, but the dedication pays homage that these men were truly heroes to this community.

The monument now sits under the oak tree on the northeast side of the historic courthouse.