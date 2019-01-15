Moody AFB airman found dead on base in South Korea

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

January 15, 2019

MOODY A.F.B., Ga. (WCTV) -- Officials with Moody Air Force Base are investigating the death of an airman.

Staff Sgt. Alexander Mitchell, 26, a native of Weston, Idaho, was found dead on Monday in his on-base quarters in South Korea. Mitchell's cause of death is currently under investigation.

Moody officials say Mitchell was from the 19th Air Support Operations Squadron at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, a geographically separated unit of the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing headquartered at Moody AFB.

We're told that Mitchell, a Tactical Air Control Party Specialist, was serving with the 604th Air Support Operations Squadron at Camp Humphreys in the Republic of Korea.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Staff Sgt. Mitchell. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We will support them however we can,” said Col. Paul Birch, 93d AGOW wing commander.

Mitchell's family has been notified and services are being provided to those in need both at his home station and overseas.