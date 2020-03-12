Moody Air Force Base announces coronavirus case

By: WALB News

March 12, 2020 at 7:18 AM EDT - Updated March 12 at 9:16 AM

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Moody Air Force Base leadership has been notified by the Georgia Department of Public Health that an employee at the base dining facility has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.

As a result, the DFAC temporarily closed for health and safety precautionary measures and sanitization, with a planned re-opening of the dining facility for breakfast at 6 a.m., March 12.

In response, Moody has declared a public health emergency and changed its Health Protection Condition (HPCON) level to B.

In accordance with HPCON B measures, Moody AFB will execute procedures designed to mitigate a moderate health threat to base personnel due to a heightened exposure risk. Recommended protection measures include: continued strict hygiene, no handshaking, and sanitize common use items.

The Moody AFB clinic is not able to conduct testing for COVID-19. Moody AFB will collect samples if necessary.

Team Moody Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact the nurse advice line at 800-874-2273 for further direction. Non-Tricare beneficiaries who are feeling ill should contact their primary care physician for further direction.

Team Moody partners with the Georgia Department of Public Health to track the ongoing COVID-19 situation. Moody continues to work closely with our state, regional, and local health officials to ensure our detection and response efforts are coordinated. Moody AFB leadership will constantly monitor the situation and provide additional information as it becomes available.

For the latest information on COVID-19, including protective measures, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Department of Defense Coronavirus websites at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus and https://www.defense.gov/Explore/Spotlight/Coronavirus/.

