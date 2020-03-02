Moody Air Force Base issues noise advisory ahead of training exercise

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA (WCTV). – Residentes around Moody AFB will will see and hear more activity on Tuesday, March 3rd and 4th.

The facility will be playing host to the 7th Bomb Wing from Dyess AFB in Texas to help improve Dyess AFB's ability to quickly deploy B-1 bombers, personnel and equipment to different military facilities.

Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers and U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules will arrive in the evening on March 3rd and will leave for Texas in the afternoon on the 4th.

Because of the extra activity, Moody AFB sent out a "Noise Advisory" to let residents know about the possibility for more noise than normal.

Officials tell us that if you have any questions, you should contact the 23d Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4140 or 23wg.pa@us.af.mil

