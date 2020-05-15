Moody Air Force jets fly over TMH to show support of medical workers and first responders

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 15, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Moody Air Force Base jets took flight Friday afternoon to give thanks to first responders and medical workers all over South Georgia and North Florida, including Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The flyover was not only a salute to medical workers but gave residents a chance to step away from reality.

Dozens of people gathered on high ground to catch a glimpse of the scene.

TMH was the fifth destination on the schedule of hospitals and medical centers they were paying tribute to.

This wasn’t the first rodeo for some spectators as they brought chairs to enjoy the show.

It was the first flyover, however, for Tallahassee resident Raines Mosteller, who says he thought the scene was very cool but he was still able to appreciate the meaning behind it all.

“We’re not alone in this. We have people to help us through this and doctors and first responders are working really hard," said Mosteller. "They’re endangering themselves to this virus and it’s really cool that they’re out here helping everyone else.”

The importance of giving thanks is recognized by all in the community as they cheered on our heroes that wear masks but not capes.

The flyover was not only able to thank first responders but for some, it created a lasting memory.