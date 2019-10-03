Moose rescued after getting stuck in N.H. swimming pool overnight

Wildlife officials in New Hampshire coaxed a young bull moose out of a swimming pool after he went looking for love in all the wrong places.

Officials say the young bull found its way into the pool and was unable to get out after several hours in part because the pool had no stairs. (Source: New Hampshire Fish and Game/WMUR/Hearst/CNN)

Homeowners in Bedford, N.H. were shocked to find a moose in their swimming pool Tuesday night. Officials say the young bull found its way into the pool and was unable to get out after several hours in part because the pool had no stairs.

"I can’t imagine hearing a splash and going to the sliding glass doors and looking out there and seeing a 1,200-pound moose or 800-pound moose in my pool,” said Col. Kevin Jordan with New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Crews at the scene placed a set of wooden steps in the pool and used a rope to coax the moose toward them until he was able to climb up and out early Wednesday.

Video released by Fish and Game officials shows the moose trot away into the woods.

One of the moose’s antlers points down, making it easy to recognize. Officials say it was spotted in several other cities, including Allenstown, N.H., where they had an issue with it approaching people and Hooksett, N.H., where it nearly climbed up on a car at a dog park.

Officials shared the story on social media as a reminder that moose breeding season is beginning to ramp up, and bulls around the state will be searching for a mate.

"Moose are in their rut season now. They’re looking for mates. The younger moose will wander long distances struggling to find a female,” Jordan said. “I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if we see him again somewhere.”

