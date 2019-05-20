Moped driver dies in Hamilton County crash

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
May 20, 2019

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman has died in a fatal crash on County Road 25A and SE 160th Place in Hamilton County on Sunday.

FHP says a moped was traveling north on CR 25A when it was struck from behind by a Chevy vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Troopers say the driver of the moped, 29-year-old Princess Dye, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation. No further details of the crash were provided.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus