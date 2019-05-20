Moped driver dies in Hamilton County crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

HAMILTON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a woman has died in a fatal crash on County Road 25A and SE 160th Place in Hamilton County on Sunday.

FHP says a moped was traveling north on CR 25A when it was struck from behind by a Chevy vehicle traveling in the same direction.

Troopers say the driver of the moped, 29-year-old Princess Dye, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the crash is still under investigation. No further details of the crash were provided.