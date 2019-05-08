Moped driver killed in deputy-involved crash

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

GILCHRIST COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol says a moped driver is dead following an overnight crash in Gilchrist County.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday west of Trenton on State Road 26, west of County Road 313.

Troopers say a man on a moped collided with a deputy in a Dixie County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.

The driver of the moped, a Gainesville man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP has not yet released the victim's name, pending notification of family members.

The deputy refused medical treatment.

Troopers say the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

