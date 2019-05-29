Moped driver leads Franklin County authorities on chase

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) – A man is facing multiple charges after he fled from officers on a moped.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says Sheriff A.J. "Tony" Smith was driving by a "known drug house" in Eastpoint Tuesday afternoon when he saw a man leaving on a moped.

According to FCSO, the man did not brake at a stop sign, and the vehicle did not have a current decal.

When officers tried to pull over the moped, the man reportedly drove away. He later crashed the vehicle and then ran into a nearby house.

The man, later identified as Jacinto Negron, was arrested a short time later. He has been charged with fleeing or eluding police, resisting an officer without violence and possession of methamphetamine.

 
