More rain in the forecast this week

June 9, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- After a day of drier weather, the rain was back in the Big Bend and South Georgia Tuesday morning. And more rain can be expected for the rest of the week - especially for places that have seen plenty of it last weekend.

The weather balloon launch from the National Weather Service in Tallahassee Tuesday morning recorded atmospheric moisture that was well above average with decent convective energy in the air. This has helped fire up morning showers with a few thunderstorms in the viewing area. The radar showed more showers moving into the area from the Gulf of Mexico.

Guidance models were also hinting at some mid-level energy moving into the area Tuesday morning, another aid in shower and storm development.

Rain chances will likely stay elevated Tuesday with highs getting into the lower to mid 80s. But rain chances will stay up through much of the week as a cold front approaches the region Thursday. The odds of showers and storms will be around 60% across the viewing area.

The cold front isn't expected to move very far south as the trough of low pressure aloft stays far north of the region. This means that higher rain chances will likely stick around, adding concerns about flooding in locations that flood easily.

