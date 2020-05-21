More than 100 signs honoring Suwannee High School graduates stolen, deputies looking for suspect

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says it is looking for a suspect who stole more than 100 signs honoring Suwannee High School graduates.

"Someone out there KNOWS who is responsible, please do the right thing and let us know who did this senseless, mean spirited act," deputies wrote on their Facebook page.

The sheriff's office says the signs were placed on Pinewood Drive. Not only were signs stolen, but many others were run over, deputies say.

Deputies say they are in the process of pulling camera footage from area schools and businesses to track down the suspect.

"It's bad enough that our graduating seniors have missed making so many of their senior year memories, and now to have this tribute taken from them as well is absolutely infuriating," the sheriff's office says.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if deputies can recover the signs. You can reach the sheriff's office at (386) 362-2222.

