More than 1,000 coronavirus cases reported in Georgia

March 24, 2020

GEORGIA (WCTV) — There are now more than 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, according to the state's Department of Health.

As of its Tuesday update at noon, DPH is reporting 1,026 cases of coronavirus in the state.

DPH is also reporting 32 coronavirus deaths in the state.

Although the DPH website says there are zero cases of the virus in Thomas County, Archbold Memorial Hospital in Thomasville said Monday afternoon it has diagnosed four patients with COVID-19.

DPH's website says there are 10 cases of COVID-19 in Lowndes County, and one case in Colquitt County.

"Today’s significant increase in cases is in part reflective of improvement in electronic reporting efficiency from commercial laboratories," the website says. "These reports often have sparse patient data and DPH will be working to complete these records, so data will change over time."

