More than 300 COVID-19 coronavirus cases reported in Florida

March 18, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Florida Department of Health is now reporting 314 positive cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the state. That's a 45% increase from FDOH's last update.

This number includes six Florida residents who have tested positive outside of the state and 25 non-Florida residents who tested positive in the state.

There have been seven coronavirus deaths in Florida.

So far, 2,493 people have been tested, and 878 others are currently being monitored, according to FDOH.

Leon and Gadsden counties both still have one case, and those people were diagnosed outside of Florida after they returned from Japan.

