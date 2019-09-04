More than 6,000 Marine recruits arrive in South Georgia ahead of Dorian

By: Marilyn Parker | WALB News 10

September 4, 2019

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -- Training does not stop for the recruits out of Parris Island.

Thousands of Marines escaped Hurricane Dorian’s path, arriving Tuesday night at the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base (MCLB).

More than 6,000 Marine recruits are out of harms way after they filled the Marine base in Albany.

It’s something MCLB said it has rehearsed throughout the year for situations just like this.

WALB News 10 was told that it was important for these recruits to be evacuated to a safe location to continue carrying out their training.

The units arrived self contained but the commander at the Albany base said it’s important for them to be a good host, as there is a limited amount of time for the recruits to get through their 12 week cycle.

“So having a place to go to where we can train, specifically here in Albany, and continue that program of instruction, ensure that we get the necessary Marines out to the Marine Corps to be able to do what we do, which is help defend the nation,” said Col. Sean Killen of the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in Parris Island.

“Being an installation support base or base support installation for not only FEMA or Army Corps of Engineers, the National Guard Asset, to help the community recover faster, but we are also at a unique position to service some of the military units assigned to the Gulf Coast and some up and down the eastern seaboard as a safe haven mission which is one of our primary missions,” said MCLB Albany Commanding Officer Col. Alphonso Trimble.

The recruits will return to training Thursday in Albany.

Some training actually took place on Parris Island Wednesday, as they were evacuating personnel out.

We’re told the recruits will head back to Parris Island as soon as possible, the latest being Friday, but they are waiting to see how the storm pans out.