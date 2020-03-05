More than 64,000 people voted early on new machines in Georgia primaries

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

March 5, 2020

GEORGIA (WCTV) — More than 64,000 people have cast their votes in Georgia's presidential primaries since early voting started on Monday.

These numbers came from Georgia's secretary of state.

The state is using a new, secure and verifiable paper-ballot voting system.

“We are excited to help the state of Georgia move from success to success,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “Georgia’s new secure and reliable paper-ballot system has helped expand voting access to all Georgians, and to those with disabilities in particular. We were honored to hear that civil rights hero Congressman John Lewis found the system a great improvement over the previous one, especially for those with limited eyesight.”

Of the 64,074 votes, 21,844 were cast in the Republican Party primary, while 41,973 were cast in the Democratic Party primary. Another 257 nonpartisan ballots were cast in person.

Early voting in Florida starts this Saturday.

