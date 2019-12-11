Mother arrested on manslaughter charges after 1-year-old dies, LCSO says

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — The Leon County Sheriff's Office says it arrested a 26-year-old mother after her one-year-old died from heat stroke conditions Tuesday. The sheriff's office says a three-year-old was found in the home as well, and they are in critical condition.

When deputies arrived to the 6000 block of Dome Level Road Tuesday, both children were unconscious and not breathing and both felt very warm to the touch. Deputies began life saving measures until the Tallahassee Fire Department and Leon County EMS arrived on scene.

Both children were taken to a local hospital, and their temperatures were over 106.5 degrees Fahrenheit.

The one-year-old was pronounced dead shortly after getting to the hospital.

Brittany Delgado and her boyfriend were taken to the sheriff's office for an interview. During the investigation, detectives found a space heater in the room where the children were found. The heater was unplugged but on the "high" setting. The temperature in the room, about 45 minutes after the children were found and the door was opened, was in the high 80's.

Delgado was arrested on aggravated manslaughter of a child charges.

Deputies say Delgado's boyfriend was determined to be in the country illegally, so they turned him over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

