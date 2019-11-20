Mother charged, may have to register as sex offender after being topless in her home

A Utah woman is facing charges after she says her stepchildren spotted her topless in her own home.

Tili Buchanan is charged with a misdemeanor that could force her to register as a sex offender.

Her lawyers were in court Tuesday, asking a judge to strike down the law banning toplessness for women.

The incident happened more than a year ago in Salt Lake City. Buchanan says she and her husband were hanging drywall in their garage when they took off their shirts to keep their clothes from getting dusty. Buchanan also removed her bra.

Her three stepchildren asked why she wasn't wearing a shirt, and she told the children that everyone should be fine walking around their own home with their skin showing.

"It was in the privacy of my own home. My husband was right next to me in the exact same manner, so I'm being prosecuted for it,” Buchanan said.

"When you look at this statute is there's one, there's a part of it that says a woman. This part of a woman is found inherently obscene, and this part of a man isn't, and that really sets up an unequal, unfair dichotomy,” Leah Farrell, Buchanan’s attorney, said.

Buchanan is facing three counts of lewdness in front of a child.

The judge is expected to rule in a couple of months.

