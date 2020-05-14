Mother of Chiles graduate celebrating with billboards

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Graduation for the Class of 2020 is looking a lot different in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but some people are embracing it.

One Tallahassee mother is giving a group of best friends a memorable send off; with a billboard, featuring six Chiles High School graduation seniors.

The mother getting creative after she realized all of the "normal," celebrations were off-limits due to COVID-19.

